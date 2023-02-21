Tottenham could sign Andre Onana as replacement for Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has saved just 70.5% of shots on target faced this season, putting him 12th in the Premier League charts out of 22 goalkeepers, as per FBref , so it’s little wonder Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a replacement.

Graeme Bailey of TEAMtalk says the Lilywhites are considering a move for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and a sale could be granted as the Nerazzurri are in a financial crisis.

Lloris, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, has conceded more goals per 90 minutes than 13 other shot-stoppers in the league this campaign and is 3.3 goals worse off than his expected tally, so Tottenham are scouring the transfer market for an upgrade.

Illan Meslier, Robert Sanchez, Jordan Pickford and David Raya have been linked with Tottenham, but Bailey says Onana fits the bill despite only joining on a free transfer from Ajax last summer. As per Transfermarkt , the 26-year-old is valued at around £12m so he could be available at a reasonable price.

Onana has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, conceding 21 goals with 11 clean sheets. In the Netherlands, Onana conceded 192 in 214, shutting out 85 sides, so he’s got a good track record.

Inter need the money

Inter refinanced their debt with help from Goldman Sachs in 2022 after posting big losses following their Serie A title triumph, say Front Row Sports , but they are still keen to sell players of value. Bailey said their sporting director Piero Ausilio travelled to England recently and held meetings with representatives of Premier League clubs over potential player sales.

Inter weren’t looking to sign talent, so Tottenham might have some luck if they pay the right price over the summer. Onana was a free agent, so Inter will make a significant profit from his sale. That being said, a move for the Cameroon international wouldn’t come before Lloris is moved on.

The 36-year-old, who was a runner-up at the 2022 World Cup, is still Spurs’ first-choice goalkeeper and has just shy of 18 months left on his contract, so it makes little sense to spend money on an alternative until his future is resolved.