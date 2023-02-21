Antonio Conte criticised over treatment of Richarlison

Richarlison hasn’t had the best start to life at Tottenham Hotspur, failing to score in his first 14 Premier League appearances while contributing just five goals from 20 games in all competitions, but Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Antonio Conte to give him more opportunities.

The 25-year-old finds himself behind Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in the pecking order this season and has been reduced to mostly substitute appearances due to a lack of fitness and form, so his future in North London may be up in the air.

Agbonlahor believes Richarlison will start performing when he’s afforded regular playing opportunities, telling Football Insider : “He needs game time. You can’t be bringing him on for 20 minutes every week and expect him to score goals.

“He’s not scored in the Premier League this season because he hasn’t had the time. I’ve been there. When you’re brought on as a sub, you’re not warm enough, you’re not used to the pace of the game. Conte needs to give him time and give him a run of games so he can go out and prove himself.”

Bad luck with injuries

As per Sky Sports , Tottenham paid £60m for the Brazilian international last summer but have handed him just five Premier League starts from a possible 24 in his debut campaign. He’s amassed just 498 minutes of playing time from 2160 and started just twice in the last four months, but injuries are also to blame for his situation.

Richarlison picked up a calf injury in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Everton in October and was substituted before the hour mark. He was left to hobble on crutches and was in tears. The 25-year-old missed four league games before returning for November’s 4-3 win over Leeds United, but he picked up a hamstring injury during the World Cup which kept him out for a further three league games.

The Brazilian returned in early-January and has had to make do with appearances from the bench as he builds up his match fitness, so it’s little wonder his goal output has suffered.

Tottenham fans will be disappointed with what they’ve seen from their club-record signing, but Agbonlahor might have a point about Conte’s treatment of him. Richarlison hit double figures for Premier League goals in three of his four seasons at Everton before making the switch, so he can deliver when given the chance.

The South American started in Sunday’s 2-0 win over West Ham United but was substituted for Son midway through the second half. Kane assisted Son just minutes later too, so Conte isn’t sticking with Richarlison over either of the pair just yet.