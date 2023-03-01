Tottenham eyeing swoop for Napoli star Alex Meret

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a summer swoop for Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, as per the Italian journalist Ciro Venerato.

The north London club are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing a new goalkeeper as a long-term successor for Hugo Lloris. They have already been linked with several options ahead of the summer transfer window with Meret now emerging as a serious target.

The 25-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and is yet to renew his deal with the Azzurri. So, speculation about his long-term future continues to grow and Tottenham are seemingly looking to take advantage of this situation.

Speaking on 1 Station Radio (via Calcio Napoli 24), Venerato said that Meret is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window with Tottenham being most interested in purchasing the Italian international.

Meret to Tottenham

However, the journalist claims that signing the 25-year-old won’t be easy for Spurs as Napoli are keen on keeping hold of the shot-stopper.

Venerato said:

“Napoli would like to continue with Meret, and in this sense we will have to sit down at the negotiating table and await developments. There are some Premier League clubs that have however registered an interest in the Friulian, Tottenham above all.”

If the goalkeeper – valued at around £11m by Transfermarkt – doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months then Napoli could be forced to cash in on him in the summer before his price plummets.

Spurs have been keeping a close eye on the Italian market since Fabio Paratici’s arrival as the director of football and the Italian is now looking to raid Serie A once again to address the goalkeeper position.

Napoli have been enjoying a stellar campaign this term as they are on course to overcoming their more than three decades of title drought and are also in the mix to win the Champions League.

Meret has been instrumental in Luciano Spaletti’s side’s success so far this term, keeping 15 clean sheets with an impressive 75% shot-saving rate in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The Napoli man is an excellent shot-stopper and would be a very good acquisition for Tottenham if they were to be able to broker a deal for him at the end of this season.