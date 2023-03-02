Man Utd open talks to sign Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign Arsenal target and Ajax Amsterdam star Mohammed Kudus in the summer and the Ghanaian is keen on joining the record Premier League champions, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for the forward during the winter transfer window, but the Old Trafford club never formalised their interest and in the end, Kudus stayed in the Dutch capital.

According to the report by Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to revive their interest in signing the 22-year-old and have already made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move.

The report further claims that Kudus is open to moving to Old Trafford and is eager to reunite with his former manager Ten Hag, who is a big fan of the versatile forward.

The report also says that Ajax want a fee of around £48m to sell their star man. So, Man Utd will have to spend big if they were to sign yet another Ajax star, having already purchased Antony and Lisandro Martinez from de Godenzonen last summer.

Battle

However, it has previously been reported that Arsenal are also interested in Kudus so, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the Gunners in getting any potential deal done.

Mikel Arteta’s side were heavily linked with a move for Kudus this January and even made contact in order to understand the player’s availability but a move never went through. However, with Arsenal looking to strengthen their attack next summer, they could rekindle their interest in purchasing the Ghanaian.

The youngster still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Ajax are in a strong position to demand a big fee for their star if they are forced to cash in on him at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying a promising campaign this term, scoring 16 goals and notching up three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Both Arteta and Ten Hag like players who can be deployed in multiple positions and Kudus would be an excellent option. The African can play anywhere across the attacking midfield positions and is also comfortable playing in the number nine position.

The forward is quick, technically sound, has an eye for scoring goals, can play threading passes between the lines and also has an eye for long-range passing.

He possesses unique attributes and would be a great acquisition for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club can manage to lure Kudus away from the Johan Cruijff Arena in the summer.