Tottenham ‘very interested’ in Franck Kessie

Tottenham Hotspur are currently fourth in the Premier League and hope to reach the Champions League for a second consecutive season, so Antonio Conte needs a squad capable of challenging on four fronts.

Sport say one problem position he’s identified is in midfield, writing that Tottenham are ‘very interested’ in Barcelona’s Franck Kessie. Conte reportedly ‘knows’ the 26-year-old from managing in Italy and might have luck in his alleged pursuit because Xavi is considering cashing in after his disappointing debut season.

Kessie joined Barca on a free transfer from AC Milan in the summer of 2022 and has made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with three assists. The Ivorian international has only started 11 of Barca’s 37 outings (30%), however, so he’s not been a regular since making the switch.

Kessie has three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at the Camp Nou, but Sport say Xavi weighing up a sale as the midfielder finds himself behind Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order, amassing just 515 minutes of football in La Liga. That’s where Tottenham come in.

Conte isn’t short of ball-winners with Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur at his disposal, but Skipp has been short of fitness and playing time while Bentancur has struggled for minutes since November due to injury, so a new addition to the engine room might be required.

According to Corriere dello Sport via FC Inter News , Barcelona have slapped an asking price of €18m (£16m) on Kessie, so he wouldn’t break the bank. But will Tottenham were be delighted by his disappointing debut season in Spain? Won’t the North-Londoners be put off by his poor form?

Unsurprisingly, Kessie isn’t leading the squad for ball turnovers and passing accuracy due to the lack of appearances, so it’s hard to see why Spurs would make the 26-year-old a priority signing.

Conte has managed in Italy for most of his career, so he will have faced Kessie during his Milan days, but whether Spurs make their interest official remains to be seen. If midfield is an area Tottenham want to strengthen, Kessie would surely be one of many names on the shortlist.