Tottenham interested in signing Alex Scott in summer

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, according to the Sun.

The online news portal claims Spurs have been tracking the progress of the young British talent for some time now and are keen on bringing him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season.

Scott produced an impressive display for Bristol City in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Ashton Gate in midweek.

The 19-year-old has been identified by Antonio Conte as a potential long-term midfield target following his remarkable rise in the English Championship this season.

Scott is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the division, featuring in 39 games, scoring one, and providing five assists in all competitions as they lie 13th position in the league table.

He has represented England at the U-18, U-19, and U-20 levels. The North Londoners have a track record of signing young British talent and turning them into top class players including the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

With his wonderful attributes as a midfielder, Scott could develop into a quality Premier League player in the future and Tottenham could be the best club to hone his talents.

Provide depth

According to the Sun, Tottenham will face stiff competition for Scott’s signature from fellow Premier League rivals including Crystal Palace and West Ham but it is believed that Spurs are leading the race.

Scott will not be sold for less than £25m [Source: The Sun] by Bristol City in the summer but with such a talent, Tottenham could likely match the asking price and get the deal done at the end of the season.

He would be a shrewd signing for Spurs if they could get him as he would add more depth to their midfield, which already has the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp and Yves Bissouma.

The highly-rated youngster is versatile and can play a number of positions including central midfield, attacking midfield as well as on both flanks as seen this season at Bristol City.

Tottenham want to bolster their midfield options in the summer and have been linked with a move for several players including James Maddison and Naby Keita, however, it appears Scott is now emerging as a serious target.

