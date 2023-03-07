Tottenham ‘monitoring’ Adama Bojang

Antonio Conte isn’t short of strikers at Tottenham Hotspur with Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Richarlison at his disposal, but two of his three centre-forwards have uncertain futures and might need replacing over the summer.

Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United while Richarlison has endured a woeful debut season, so the Lilywhites might need to scour the transfer market in the coming months.

Simon Jones of the Daily Mail says Tottenham are ‘monitoring’ Adama Bojang, but they will have competition from newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. The highly-rated 18-year-old plays for Gambian outfit Steve Biko FC but made a name for himself at the U20s African Cup of Nations, scoring three goals with one assist from four games.

Bojang bagged a hattrick in Gambia’s 5-0 win over South Sudan U20s and now finds himself on the radar of Premier League clubs after ‘shining’ in Egypt. It’s hard to see the 18-year-old making an instant impact if signed by Tottenham, so he’d likely be one for the future.

There’s little information available on his domestic form at Steve Biko, but there are videos from Bakau Media on YouTube that show him to be a confident and composed footballer who can hold up the ball and has a good eye for a pass.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham end up making a move, however, as they’re sure to have lots of names on their shortlist if Conte needs to sign a replacement striker.

Kane has scored 20 goals with four assists from 36 games this season but is out of contract next year and may not sign a new deal. United are keen on his signature and have the resources to bring him to Old Trafford. Richarlison is yet to score for Tottenham in 17 games and there is talk that he could be moved on too, leaving Conte with just Son up front.

Bojang wouldn’t be a direct replacement for either player as he’s still young and inexperienced at the top level, but he could be a future project that doesn’t break the bank. Spurs do nearly all of their transfer business in Europe, so Bojang wouldn’t be a typical signing.