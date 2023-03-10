Tottenham join Man Utd in the race to sign Diogo Costa

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, as per the Portuguese outlet Jornal de Notícias.

The north London club have been exploring the market to sign a long-term successor for Hugo Lloris as it’s believed that the Frenchman is likely to leave the newly renovated White Hart Lane at the end of his current contract – which will expire in June 2024.

Spurs have already been linked with several options in recent times, with David Raya, Dean Henderson and Alex Meret being among them. But, now Costa is emerging as a serious target.

Sports Witness cites and translates the print version of Jornal de Noticias as saying that after being impressed by the Portugal international’s performance in recent times, Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Costa and they are plotting a summer swoop for the 23-year-old.

The report further claims that Costa, who still has four and a half years left in his current deal, has a £66m release clause in his contract. So, Porto are in no rush to cash in on their star man and Tottenham will have to break the bank to lure the Portuguese to north London.

Battle

However, the report says that Tottenham are set to face a stern challenge from Premier League rivals Man Utd in securing Costa’s signature as Erik ten Hag’s side have also been following him for a long-time and are keen on purchasing the talented goalkeeper at the end of this season.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are looking to sign a long-term successor for David de Gea. They want to bring in a new goalkeeper who is comfortable playing out from the back and also a brilliant shot-stopper.

Costa possesses the necessary attributes that Man United are searching for in a new goalkeeper. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for both Man Utd and Tottenham if either club can manage to lure the 23-year-old away from the Estadio do Dragao in the summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd or Tottenham will be able to win the race to sign Costa if he ends up leaving Porto at the end of the season as other European clubs are also reportedly interested.