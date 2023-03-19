[Teams] Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon knowing victory would move them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday night but Aaron Ramsdale is among those to keep their places.

Unfortunately, Arsenal have been dealt a major blow with William Saliba ruled out after being forced off with a back injury against Sporting. Rob Holding is recalled to start alongside Gabriel at the heart of defence today.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also missing after picking up a knock in the Europa League clash last time out so Ben White is recalled at right-back while Oleksandr Zinchenko keeps his place at left-back ahead of Kieran Tierney.

Thomas Partey is given a recall after being named on the bench against Sporting. Jorginho is the man to make way as Granit Xhaka keeps his place in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard is brought back into captain the Arsenal side so Fabio Vieira makes way.

Bukayo Saka comes in to the attack in place of Reiss Nelson while Leandro Trossard also starts along with Gabriel Martinelli in the front three. That means Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench having made his first start since November in midweek.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha is the danger-man in attack and he’s supported by Odsonne Édouard and Michael Olise. Marc Guéhi marshals the back four this afternoon along with Joachim Andersen.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey; Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli; Trossard

Subs: Tierney, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Turner, Walters

Crystal Palace

Whitworth; Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Doucouré, Milivojević, Schlupp; Olise, Zaha, Édouard.

Subs: Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Richards, Ahamada, Goodman