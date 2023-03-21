Ryan Mason ready to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly made the decision to sack Antonio Conte during the international break following the manager’s bizarre verbal attack on his players after the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

According to The Daily Mail (21 March, page 72), the Spurs boss is now facing an uncertain future at the club. The Italian boss has given his players and staff two days off and returned to Italy in the meantime Levy is giving serious consideration whether to sack him as early as this week.

In case he leaves, former Spurs player turned first-team coach Ryan Mason is the likely candidate to replace him in the short term. Mason is favourite among the fans and the 31-year-old shares a great bonding with the players as well.

Conte was furious after the game in the press conference and laid into his players by questioning their desire and attitude. He even questioned the club’s ambition although later clarified that his comments had been solely directed at the team.

There are already suggestions that Conte will leave anyway at the end of the season, and his incredible verbal attack puts his position in grave danger.

Three candidates to replace Conte

Mauricio Pochettino – The Argentine should be a dream appointment for every Spurs fan. He knows the club inside out and is adored by the fans. Capable of playing an attractive brand of football, the Argentine will feel that he has got unfinished business at the club.

Thomas Tuchel – It’s incredible that Tuchel is out of work for so long. The Champions League-winning manager was sacked by Chelsea and he is yet to find a new club. He previously revealed his affection for Spurs and would be a terrific appointment.

Brendan Rodgers – His job at Leicester City is under threat and he could be a good appointment for Spurs. He has experience of managing clubs like Liverpool and Celtic, and with proper backing, he can take Spurs to a new level.