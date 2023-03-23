Arsenal have clear advantage to sign Ivan Fresneda

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal have a clear advantage over signing Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda this summer.

The Gunners were touted to land the 18-year-old during the winter transfer window but Valladolid decided to keep him for the remainder of the campaign.

It is now reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that Mikel Arteta’s side are the front-runners to sign the right-back with Juventus no longer in the pursuit.

The Serie A heavyweights are looking for a cheaper alternative in the transfer market and have set their sights on landing Emil Holm from Spezia instead.

Potential

Arsenal’s interest in Fresneda came as a surprise in January, given they already had two right-backs in Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who were competing for minutes.

However, the scenario has largely changed in the last few months. Tomiyasu has become more injury prone and the Japanese is currently ruled out for the season after a knee surgery.

This should raise serious questions over his future at the club. Arsenal’s interest in Fresneda suggests that they are thinking about replacing the 24-year-old in the long run.

Fresneda has made only 16 appearances in his young career but he has shown promise with his passing range, ability to make strong tackles as well as clearing his lines.

Valladolid were holding out for £13 million in the last transfer window and Arsenal will be hoping to land him for even less this summer if they are relegated from La Liga.

On the other hand, the Spanish club could demand a higher fee if they manage to survive in the top-flight. They will be anticipating more interest in their prized asset.

Apart from a right-back, Arsenal could enter the market for a left-back this summer if Kieran Tierney pushes for a move away from the club due to his lack of game time.

Newcastle United are currently leading the hunt to sign the former Celtic man.