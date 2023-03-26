Arsenal in pole position to beat Chelsea to Declan Rice

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are in pole position to beat Chelsea to the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The England star has spent his entire playing career with the Hammers but he could leave the club in the next transfer window after rejecting multiple contract offers.

West Ham have the option to keep Rice until June 2025 if they trigger a 12-month extension clause but Football Insider claim that he is likely to part ways.

As per the source, Arsenal are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Rice. They are having a splendid league campaign and are almost guaranteed Champions League football next season.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old recently but Football Insider report that Rice would prefer to stay in London if he leaves the Hammers.

Top-class

Rice has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and he should be keen on pursuing a bigger challenge in the prime of his career.

Arsenal and Chelsea are aiming to lure him away from the London Stadium but the former have a distinct advantage as they are set to return to the Champions League next season.

The Blues, on the other hand, are 11 points behind the fourth position in the English top-flight and their best chance of making the competition could be by winning it this campaign.

That seems a humongous task at the moment. Chelsea face holders Real Madrid in the quarter-final stage. If they progress, they would take on either Manchester City or Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of the £80 million star, who was once in their youth academy but their dreadful season so far could end up costing them the chance to reunite with him this summer.

Rice has largely played as a holding midfielder but he also has the knack for making forward runs. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be enticed to play him in the number eight role if he joins.