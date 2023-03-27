Man Utd to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Ruben Neves

Manchester United could reportedly beat Liverpool in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The Red Devils are seemingly looking to strengthen their squad for next season and it has been suggested that bolstering the engine room is high on Erik ten Hag’s agenda. Frenkie de Jong reportedly remains the priority target for the Dutch boss despite failing to purchase him last summer.

However, the Netherlands international has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona at the end of this season. So, Man Utd have been forced to explore alternative targets and it seems they have identified Neves as a serious option.

It has recently been reported that the Portuguese – who has entered the final 16 months of his current contract but hasn’t signed an extension with Julen Lopetegui’s side yet – could leave Wolves at the end of this season. United are sniffing around to take advantage of this situation and lure the midfielder away from the Molineux Stadium this summer.

Sports Witness cites and translates the print version of Sport as saying that Man Utd could sign Neves to strengthen their midfield this summer and have already opened negotiations with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move.

Battle

However, signing Neves won’t be easy for Man Utd as it has been reported that adversaries Liverpool are also plotting a summer swoop for the 26-year-old.

After enduring a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that Jurgen Klopp is looking to revamp his engine room for next season.

Jude Bellingham is reportedly Liverpool’s primary target but David Ornstein has recently reported that they might struggle to sign the Englishman this summer due to his huge £132m valuation. So, it seems they have already shifted their focus on alternative targets with Neves emerging as a potential option.

It has been reported that Wolves could ask £50m to let the midfielder leave if they are forced to cash-in at the end of this season. So, he would be available for a reasonable fee, considering he is a Premier League proven midfielder.

He would be a solid signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club can manage to get this deal over the line. However, it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a concrete approach to sign him this summer if he eventually ends up leaving the Molineux Stadium.