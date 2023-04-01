[Teams] Arsenal vs Leeds: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal take on Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon looking for a win to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta confirmed at his pre-match press conference yesterday that William Saliba will miss the game as he’s still recovering from a back injury that he picked up before the international break.

Rob Holding impressed during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out and he keeps his place alongside Gabriel at the heart of defence today. Takehiro Tomiyasu won’t play again this season due to a serious knee injury so Ben White continues at right-back while Oleksandr Zinchenko keeps his place ahead of Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Thomas Partey was a doubt for this game after picking up a knock while away on international duty with Ghana. However, the midfielder took part in training on Friday and has been deemed fit to start this afternoon.

Granit Xhaka lines-up alongside Partey in midfield with Martin Odegaard captaining Arsenal once again in the attacking midfield role. Bukayo Saka has been suffering from illness in recent days and wasn’t able to train on Friday. Therefore, Arteta has left him on the bench with Leandro Trossard starting on the right flank.

Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left side of Arsenal’s attack and he’ll be looking to continue his recent good goal-scoring form. Gabriel Jesus is recalled to start up front for the Gunners so the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson join Saka on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey; Trossard, Odegaard, Xhaka, Martinelli; Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Saka, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

Leeds

Meslier, Ayling, Koch Struijk, Firpo, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Sinisterra, Kristensen.

Subs: Robles, Cooper, Bamford, Gyabi, Rodrigo, Rutter, McKennie, Greenwood, Gray.