Man Utd in battle with Tottenham over Kokcu’s signature

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, as per the Mirror.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign at the De Kuip Stadium this campaign, scoring 12 goals and notching up four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has been playing a significant role in Feyenoord’s success this season, helping his side in their quest of winning the league title and also guiding Arne Slot’s side to the Europa League quarter-final.

The Turkish’s impressive displays for Feyenoord have caught the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Man Utd and Tottenham being among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by the Mirror, Man Utd are interested in signing Kokcu and they have sent scouts to monitor his development ahead of a potential summer move.

But, the report claims that Kokcu isn’t the only Feyenoord player who is also on United’s radar as the Red Devils have also sent scouts to watch the Dutch club’s striker Santiago Giménez.

Battle

However, Mirror suggests that signing the Feyenoord duo won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as English rivals Tottenham are also keeping tabs on them ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Kokcu – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two years left in his current contract so, Feyenoord won’t be in any rush to sell their star man this summer. But if clubs of Man Utd and Tottenham’s stature opt to formalise their interest in signing the Turkish ace then the Eredivisie giants will find it difficult to keep hold of him.

It has widely been suggested that Man Utd are looking to strengthen their squad this summer and bolstering the engine room is high on Erik ten Hag’s to-do list. The Red Devils have already been linked with several options ahead of the summer window with Kokcu now emerging as a serious target.

On the other hand, Tottenham are also reportedly planning to beef up their squad at the end of this season and reinforcing the midfield department appears to be on their agenda.

Kokcu is a centre-midfielder but can also be deployed in the holding role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can create chances for the attackers, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also works hard without possession.

Kokcu possesses high potential so he would be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature at the end of this season.