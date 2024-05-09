Man Utd in battle to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Manchester United are battling several top European clubs for the signing of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo.

The 25-year-old has been a regular member of Barcelona’s starting lineup this season, featuring in 44 matches across all competitions for the Catalan giants.

However, Kounde has featured mainly at right-back instead of his favoured central position. Barca have a wealth of options at centre-back and they are expected to sell one of their defenders this summer to help balance the books.

Kounde is keen to remain at the Nou Camp but he’s considered to be one of Barcelona’s most sellable assets given the amount of interest being shown in his services ahead of the summer.

According to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Kounde is well liked across Europe with Manchester United among a long list of admirers of the France International.

The report says United are showing a keen interest in signing the defender but they face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Newcastle United.

Kounde’s contract with the Blaugrana is set to run until 2027 and he’s currently valued at €50m (£43m) by Transfermarkt, but Barca may hope to demand more given the level of interest being shown.

United eye Kounde swoop

United have endured a tumultuous season so far and one of the key factors to their abysmal run of results is their defence.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have conceded 55 goals in the Premier league this season and over 70 goals across all competitions, the most by the club in over three decades.

In a bid to address their defensive issues, the 13-time Premier league Champions are monitoring Kounde ahead of a potential move this summer. The Frenchman could be one of several new arrivals at Old Trafford as INEOS – the clubs new owners – embark upon a summer rebuild.

A textbook defender that prefers to launch the ball out of danger rather than thread a risky pass, the Frenchman’s presence in the backline could help tighten things up defensively at United.

Kounde would also provide Ten Hag the option of utilizing a centre-back in an inverting full-back role, a trend that has grown popular in England in recent seasons.

With the transfer window approaching, Man Utd will be making moves behind the scenes to secure new signings and it appears Kounde is emerging as a serious target.