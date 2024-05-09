Branthwaite open to summer move amid Man Utd interest



According to Standard Sport, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has opened the door for a summer move amid interest from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old is one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League and he has proved his credentials with a fantastic breakthrough season with the Toffees.

Branthwaite has played a big part in Everton’s solid league campaign amid their points deduction and Standard Sport report that he is now open to a summer departure.

Man United have added him to their summer transfer shortlist. Tottenham Hotspur are also admirers of the Englishman, who could be prised away for around £80 million.

Huge potential

Branthwaite has developed into a top-class defender since his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven. He became a key player for them during the back end of last season and has carried over the form to Everton.

The England Under-21 international has averaged 1.8 tackles, 5.4 ball recoveries and 4.5 clearances per league game this season. He has also won 67% of his ground and aerial duels for the Toffees.

His passing has been decent at 80% and it should get better with age and experience. United are currently in the process of a mini-overhaul in their defence and they could offload several centre-backs.

Standard Sport claim that two of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be sold. Varane looks the most likely to depart, considering his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Branthwaite has played as the left-sided centre-back for the Toffees being left footed. However, he is capable of operating as a right centre-back too. He played there during his temporary stint at PSV.

The 21-year-old would be a quality signing for United with his huge potential, but the big question mark is whether the club can afford to spend £80 million on him with their financial constraints.

United are currently out of contention for European competition. If their situation stays the same after their final 4 games of the season, this could drastically impact their budget ahead of the summer.

It has already been reported that United could propose a part-exchange deal for Branthwaite. Harry Maguire could be used by United as a bargaining chip to reduce the overall valuation of the transfer deal.