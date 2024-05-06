Man Utd planning swap deal to sign Branthwaite



According to Daily Star, Manchester United are planning to use Harry Maguire as a makeweight to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster their central defensive department at the end of the campaign and they have identified Branthwaite as their priority transfer target.

The Toffees would be willing to sell for £70 million amid their financial problems, but United are keen to lower the final transfer figure by including Maguire as part of the deal.

Sir Ratcliffe and his new management team value Maguire at £20 million and they are hoping to utilise him as a makeweight to prise away Branthwaite with a discount this summer.

Quality talent

Branthwaite has been brilliant for the Toffees this season after a loan spell with PSV Eindhoven. He has excelled with his tackling, duel winning ability and knack for making clearances. The Englishman has also impressed with his positioning and has blocked several shots on goal for Sean Dyche’s side.

His distribution needs to improve, but that should happen with age and experience. United are looking into a summer deal for him, and the Toffees could be tempted by a swap offer. Maguire has redeemed himself this season with several stand-out performances for United. He has probably been their best centre-back.

Everton will obviously need to replace Branthwaite after his sale and could prefer Maguire for his vast league experience. The deal would also suit the Red Devils, who can’t afford to spend recklessly due to the fear of breaching the Profitability and Sustainability limits this summer.

United also have their sights on signing a new striker, a central midfielder and a right-back. They may not be able to secure all of their transfer targets unless they recoup funds from player sales. United have already missed out on the Champions League and face the threat of missing out on other European competitions.