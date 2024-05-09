Man Utd eyeing free transfer for Tosin Adarabioyo



According to The Times, Manchester United are interested in signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo whose contract expires at the end of next month.

The Red Devils are currently placed 8th in the Premier League and they face the prospect of missing out on European football next season. This could have an effect on their summer transfer budget and The Times claim that Man United are eyeing players in the final year of their contracts as well as free-agents.

Adarabioyo is one of the names on their radar, but United are not alone in the pursuit. Newcastle United are also keen on signing the 26-year-old on a free transfer while Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also monitoring his situation ahead of the summer.

Good defender

Adarabioyo has been Fulham’s best central defender for the last few years, but he has decided against a contract extension to pursue a new challenge elsewhere. United could be his next destination with the club looking to part ways with multiple centre-backs at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans could leave on free transfers with their contracts expiring next month. There are also doubts over the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. There is a chance that the club could sign more than one centre-back and Adarabioyo would be a shrewd signing on the cheap.

The 26-year-old is good with the ball at his feet and has an aerial presence. He has also impressed with his ability to clear his lines and would be a good addition without costing a huge wage package. With interest from Newcastle, Chelsea and Spurs, United may need to initiate contact early with his agent to sort out a transfer.

One of United’s main concerns this season has been their injury crisis in the defensive department. Adarabioyo seems a player with a good fitness record, having missed only 12 games with setbacks since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2020.