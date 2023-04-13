Arsenal in the running to sign Wilfried Zaha

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Arsenal are in the running to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer this summer.

The Ivorian has been linked with a big-money move away from Selhurst Park for several years and he is now expected to leave when his contract expires in June.

As per Foot Mercato, Arsenal are in the mix to sign the ex-Manchester United man but they are not alone with interest from several other big European teams.

Bayern Munich, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 30-year-old, who has the desire to play Champions League football at his next club.

Unlikely

Zaha has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. The forward has been one of the best dribblers and has caused plenty of trouble for defences.

He is now prepared to pursue a bigger challenge in the back end of his career and it is left to be seen whether Arsenal will revive their long-term pursuit of him.

The London giants wanted to sign him from Palace in the summer of 2019 but they were prised out of a move before they landed Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a record fee.

The decision to sign Pepe over him has proved to be costly but we would be surprised if the club return for Zaha’s services at the end of the campaign.

Zaha has just six goals and two assists to his name this season and he is no longer in the peak of his career.

The £24 million star has had some good moments for Palace in the top-flight but he has not been at his vintage best as we have seen over the past few seasons.

While Zaha would be a bargain signing for Arsenal, we doubt whether they would make an approach for him. The onus could be on landing upcoming stars.