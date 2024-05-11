Frenkie de Jong is the number one objective for ten Hag



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is still crazy about signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong was linked regularly with a move to Man United in the summer of 2022, but a transfer did not materialise in the end. There was an agreement over a transfer fee with Barcelona, but the midfielder had no desire to head for the exit door.

Two years later, Mundo Deportivo claim that ten Hag is still crazy about reuniting with de Jong, who was previously with him at Ajax. Ten Hag has made the midfielder his number one objective when the transfer window reopens this summer.

De Jong, on the other hand, seems content at Barcelona where his contract expires in June 2026.

Elite midfielder

De Jong was the priority midfield target for ten Hag when he arrived at Old Trafford in 2022. The Dutchman had huge success under ten Hag at Ajax, but he was not keen on making the switch to Old Trafford from the Blaugrana.

United went on to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid. It proved to be a fantastic decision with the Brazilian’s huge influence on the team last season, but he has struggled to replicate the same level of performances this campaign.

Ten Hag made demand a marquee signing to replace Casemiro this summer. De Jong would be an ideal fit for him with his strong ball-playing ability, concentration and the knack for making quality progressive passes.

Him and Kobbie Mainoo would form a brilliant pivot for the Red Devils, but the big question mark is whether de Jong can be persuaded into a transfer. The £60 million-rated star may also want Champions League football.

This is something United won’t be able to offer for another season at least. Another sticking point towards the deal could be his wages. United may need to make de Jong their highest earner to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.