Liverpool plot summer swoop for Chelsea star Levi Colwill

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating a summer swoop for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, as per the Evening Standard.

Following a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that the Merseyside club are looking to rebuild their squad for next season.

Midfield has been mentioned as the area that Jurgen Klopp is prioritising to revamp this summer. But it has also been reported that the German boss is exploring the possibility of signing a new defender as a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the last few years, though he has struggled to showcase his best this season.

According to the report by the Evening Standard, Liverpool are looking to freshen up their backline this summer and have identified left-footed Colwill as one of their primary targets.

However, the report claims that Chelsea don’t want to sell the 20-year-old and are planning to tie him down into a new long-term deal to ‘ward off’ any interest. But, the report also says that having spent more than £600m over the last two transfer windows, the Blues could be forced to cash-in some of their assets this summer to avoid breaking the FFP rules.

Colwill to Liverpool

So, Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the highly talented defender. However, Evening Standard states that securing Colwill’s signature won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Manchester City are also keen on signing the Englishman.

Chelsea sent Colwill out on a season-long loan to Brighton & Hove Albion at the beginning of this campaign to play regular first-team football and develop his career. The youngster has been impressive for the Seagulls this term and has already attracted the attention of several big English clubs, including Liverpool and Man City.

The Englishman is a centre-back but can also be deployed as a left-back. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, strong, brilliant in the air and also excellent in defensive contributions.

Colwill – valued at around £14m by Transfermarkt – is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they can get this deal over the line at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool manage to broker this deal should they opt to formalise their interest in signing Colwill this summer.