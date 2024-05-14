Liverpool register interest in signing Alex McCarthy

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing Southampton star Alex McCarthy this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

The Reds mounted a title charge this campaign but they ran out of gas at the business end and it is now sealed that Jurgen Klopp will have to settle for a third-place finish in the Premier League in his final season as the Merseyside club’s manager. Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup this season and the Reds will have to content with only that accolade in Klopp’s departing campaign.

With this season on the verge of conclusion, Liverpool have seemingly already started planning their transfer businesses to hand their new manager – which is likely to be Arne Slot – enough resources to achieve success next campaign.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Liverpool could look to sign a new goalkeeper as a backup option to Alisson as Caoimhim Kelleher is looking to leave the club to play regularly elsewhere.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club have identified McCarthy as a serious target and they could opt to make a concrete approach at the end of this season.

McCarthy to Liverpool

The Daily Mail states that the Southampton star has entered the final few weeks of his current contract so he is set to be available as a free agent this summer.

However, it has been reported that signing McCarthy won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Newcastle United and Celtic are also plotting a swoop for him to reinforce their goalkeeping department.

The 34-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a vastly experienced goalkeeper and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. He also has experience of playing in the Premier League so he could be a solid signing for Liverpool to support Alisson if they sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign McCarthy in the upcoming transfer window if Kelleher leaves the club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final game of this season at Anfield on Sunday afternoon and Klopp will be hoping to end his tenure at the club with a victory in this encounter.