Man Utd move early to sign Randal Kolo Muani

According to German outlet Sport1, Manchester United have already spoken with the agent of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani over a summer move.

The Frenchman has been in outstanding form for the Bundesliga club since his free transfer from Nantes last summer. In his 38 appearances, he has already scored 19 goals and provided a further 14 assists.

As per Sport1, it is now revealed that Man United have been in contact with his representative since the winter transfer window. They obtained initial information over a future transfer to the club.

The same source claims that Atalanta are bracing for Muani’s exit and have identified Mario Retegui and Elye Wahi as possible successors. Frankfurt want at least £88 million to sell Muani.

Quality

Muani has been extraordinary for Frankfurt since his Bosman move. He has been a regular contributor of goals and assists and is now in demand from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Among those, United seem the most interested in landing the marksman and they are looking to get the upper hand after speaking with his representative over a possible summer switch.

Muani would be a solid addition for the Mancunian giants who are lacking a genuine goalscoring striker.

Marcus Rashford has been fabulous for the League Cup holders but the England star likes to play from the left wing. Anthony Martial, on the other hand, has been out with several injuries.

The Frenchman is no longer a reliable figure due to his fitness problems and United must invest on another top-class striker if they want to start competing for the English crown.

There are not many better than Muani at the moment but the price will be on the higher side. United may have to pay £88 million to persuade Frankfurt to do business with them.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the talented centre-forward and United need to press ahead with their offer to sign him.