Man Utd handed big boost in signing Gleison Bremer



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United could sign Gleison Bremer from Juventus for a fee between £47-52 million during the summer transfer window.

Man United are exploring options to strengthen their central defensive department and Bremer has been frequently mentioned as a target. Speaking in his YouTube channel, Romano has now confirmed that Bremer is on the shortlist of United alongside Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite.

Romano added that Bremer has a £52 million release clause valid from the summer of 2025, but his agents have a verbal agreement with the Bianconeri that he could leave for £47-52 million this summer. The update is a boost for United, who are aiming to sign another marquee central defender.

Quality signing

United have had a poor campaign by their high standards. Their season has been influenced by a long list of injuries to key players. Manager Erik ten Hag has not been able to name a settled central defensive pairing and he will want to sort the concern with another marquee acquisition.

Bremer could be the answer due to his consistent and high-level performances for Juventus. The Brazilian is a good ball-playing centre-back who has a strong aerial and physical presence. He also likes to clear his lines when required and has the pace to make ball recoveries too.

He is currently in the peak of his career at 27 and would be a quality signing for the next 5 seasons. At the price mentioned, United should be tempted to do business. They need a readymade replacement for Raphael Varane, who looks set to depart when his contract concludes at the end of June.

Bremer does not possess the same ball-playing skills as the Frenchman, but he makes up for it with his better defensive attributes. The former Torino man does not shy away from making crunch tackles and would be an ideal companion for Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the defence for United.