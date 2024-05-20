Liverpool step up efforts to sign Juventus ace Chiesa

Liverpool have reportedly ‘stepped up’ their efforts to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After only managing to finish third in the league and winning the Carabao Cup in Jurgen Klopp’s final season as the manager, the Reds are set to commence a new era under Arne Slot’s guidance from next campaign.

It appears the Merseyside club have already started exploring the market to provide the Dutchman with enough resources to help him achieve success next season.

It has widely been suggested that Liverpool are set to prioritise strengthening their backline by signing a new defender this summer following the departure of Joel Matip as a free agent. But, it seems the Reds are also planning to sign a new winger ahead of next season.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Liverpool have been ‘monitoring’ Chiesa’s performances over the last few months and after being impressed by his displays, they have now ‘stepped up’ their efforts to sign him this summer.

Chiesa to Liverpool

The report further claims that Liverpool have been impressed by Chiesa’s ability to play anywhere across the frontline so they are willing to secure his signature in the upcoming window.

However, Tutto Juve states that Juventus have no intention of letting their star man leave the club but they could change their stance should the Reds submit an offer of around £51m.

The Italian is a top-class forward and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. In addition, his energetic playing style would be ideal for Liverpool’s high-pressing system so he could be an excellent acquisition for the Anfield club if they purchase him.

However, Liverpool are currently well-stocked in their attacking department so they don’t need to sign a new forward unless they opt to cash-in on any of the current options. Therefore, they would be better off saving the money to reinforce other areas of the squad.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Chiesa in the upcoming transfer window.