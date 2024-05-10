Man Utd plot swoop to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona star Ronald Araujo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

After joining the Blaugrana back in 2018, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key player in the Catalan giants’ starting eleven over the last few years, helping his side win the league title and a few domestic cup competitions.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of Mundo Deportivo, Sport Witness has reported that with Araujo set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Barcelona have started talks with the player’s representatives over a new deal.

The report further claims that the Blaugrana have already submitted an official proposal to the Uruguayan but the defender hasn’t responded yet. So, the Spanish outlet states that if Barcelona can’t tie the defender down into a new deal over the coming weeks then they could cash-in on him in the off-season.

Mundo Deportivo says that Man Utd are interested in signing Araujo if he leaves the Catalan giants this summer and they are currently ‘on the prowl’. However, the report claims that Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him so it won’t be easy for the Red Devils to get any potential deal done for him.

Araujo to Man Utd

With Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans’ future hanging in balance at Old Trafford, Man Utd have reportedly started exploring the market to reinforce their backline.

It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag’s side could attempt to sign more than one centre-back this summer with Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite linked with a move. But, Araujo is seemingly on their radar as well.

The 25-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a top-class defender and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, the South American lacks composure in defensive situations and has the tendency to make rash challenges every now and then.

With Barcelona likely to demand a huge fee to let their star man leave, it might not be the best decision for Man Utd to purchase Araujo by splashing a huge fee.

So, the record Premier League champions could be better off exploring other options to strengthen their defensive department in the upcoming transfer window.