Man City ready to let Tottenham target Aymeric Laporte leave

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a big boost in their pursuit of Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte as the Citizens are prepared to let the defender leave this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old joined Pep Guardiola’s side back in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for a fee of around £57m. Upon moving to the Etihad Stadium, the Spain international established himself as a key first-team member, helping his side in winning four league titles and several domestic cup competitions over the years.

However, after recovering from an injury problem, he has struggled to regain his spot in Guardiola’s first eleven, playing only a handful of games so far this term. It has been suggested that Laporte has become frustrated due to the lack of playing time at Man City so he could seek a move to take a new challenge in his career at the end of this season.

Tottenham are reportedly sniffing around to take advantage of this situation and sign the highly-rated defender to bolster their backline this summer.

Spurs have now received a big boost if they decide to formalise their interest, as the Daily Mail claims that Manchester City will not stop Laporte from leaving if he decides to move away.

Laporte to Tottenham

The 28-year-old – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two years left in his current contract. So, Man City are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave at the end of this season.

Laporte is a left-sided centre-back but can also be deployed in the left-back role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, can chip in with some important goals and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The Man City star has the potential to be one of the best centre-backs in the world so he would certainly be a great coup for Tottenham if they manage to get a deal over the line during the off-season.

However, Spurs must secure Champions League football for next season to attract world-class talent such as Laporte to the club. So, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham were to be able to purchase the former Athletic Bilbao ace should they decide to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the summer.