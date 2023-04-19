Chelsea eye summer signing of Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel

According to BILD, Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the summer transfer window.

The Blues are in the market for a shot-stopper as Edouard Mendy is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after losing his first team place this campaign. The Senegal international has made only 11 appearances in all competitions having struggled for form and fitness this season.

Chelsea’s no.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga has also been criticised lately for his poor performances between the sticks as he has conceded 11 goals in their last seven matches across all competitions.

The Spain international was in goal when the Blues exited this season’s Champions League after losing 2-0 to defending champions Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old has been ever-present since replacing Mendy as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper this season under former manager Graham Potter. He has racked up 33 appearances and conceded 33 goals across all competitions this season.

Replacement

Several goalkeepers including David Raya, Illan Meslier, Jordan Pickford, and Andre Onana have been linked with a move to Chelsea but the Blues have identified Kobel as a prime target.

According to BILD, the opportunity to play for a big Premier League club will be an attractive option for the 25-year-old, who has been one of the standout players for Dortmund this season.

The online news portal claims Dortmund want to keep the Switzerland international beyond this summer, however, a huge offer could force them into selling one of their prized assets.

Kobel has done well since moving to Dortmund from Stuttgart in 2021. The highly-rated shot-stopper has racked up 69 appearances and kept 23 clean sheets in all competitions.

This season, the Swiss has featured in 29 games and kept 12 clean sheets across all competitions as Dortmund lie second in the league table with 57 points, just two points behind defending champions Bayern Munich.

Kobel, who is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt, has three years left on his existing contract with Dortmund, so the Blues would have to dig deep to convince the Bundesliga giants into selling this summer.

