Amadou Onana could leave amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could leave the Toffees if they get relegated at the end of the season, and several clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea could step up their interest, according to Ben Jacobs.

Writing for Caughtoffside, the CBS Sports journalist has said that both Arsenal and Chelsea considered Onana in the January window but the player didn’t want to leave in the middle of the season.

The Toffees paid £33m for Onana last summer and he has been one of their best players. It will be really difficult for the Toffees to keep hold of the Belgian international (and Jordan Pickford) should they drop down to the Championship.

Jacobs claims that Everton could get more than £60m for him if they sell Onana in the summer. However, Arsenal and Chelsea have other priorities now so may only turn to Onana as a back-up option.

Cheaper option than Declan?

The Toffees need more outgoings due to their financial situation despite selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for a fee of around £45m in January, and they could be tempted to offload Onana even if they stay in the Premier League.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are looking to sign a defensive holding midfielder, and they have earmarked Declan Rice as a potential option, as per Jacobs.

Rice is another midfielder who is almost certain to leave West Ham this summer. The Hammers skipper has shown his loyalty and commitment to the club, but after a disastrous campaign, he is now expected to move to a bigger club.

Rice has a contract at the London Stadium until 2024 and the Hammers have the option to extend the deal for another year. David Moyes made it clear that it will require a British transfer record fee to sign him, which means the Hammers are expected to demand a fee in the region of £100m for Rice.

That’s a hell lot of money, and if Arsenal or Chelsea decide to go for a cheaper alternative, Onana could be a terrific option.