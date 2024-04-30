Arsenal stepping up efforts to sign Zirkzee this summer

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gunners struggled to showcase cutting edge in front of the goal during the early stages of this season as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah found it difficult to perform at their best.

However, after deploying Kai Havertz in the false nine position, the North London club have become a free-flowing goal-scoring team over the last few months. The German has been enjoying a productive campaign this term, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

So, Havertz has managed to address the Gunners’ centre-forward forward issue at the moment and as a result, they have been mounting a title charge this term. However, despite that, it seems Arsenal are planning to sign a new striker ahead of next season to reinforce their frontline.

Reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has claimed that Arsenal have been exploring the market to sign a new striker this summer and have already shortlisted Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda as potential targets.

Zirkzee to Arsenal

However, the journalist claims that Arsenal hold a ‘strong interest’ in Zirkzee and they have started stepping up their efforts to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Bailey further states that Arsenal have been monitoring the Dutchman’s performances throughout this season and after being impressed by his displays, they have now registered a firm interest in him.

It has been suggested that Bologna could be open to cashing-in on Zirkzee if they receive an offer of around £50m so the Gunners will have to splash a big fee to lure the striker to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Bologna star isn’t a traditional centre-forward as he likes to come deep and link-up the play. He possesses the traits of being a false nine so with Havertz flourishing his career in that role at the Emirates Stadium, Zirkzee could be an ideal option to support the German if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Zirkzee in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.