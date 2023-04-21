Barcelona ready to sell Tottenham target Kessie this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have received a big boost in pursuit of Barcelona star Franck Kessie as the Blaugrana are ready to sell the midfielder this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

After running down his contract with AC Milan, the 26-year-old joined the Catalan giants at the beginning of this season as a free agent.

The Ivorian struggled to find regular game time during the early stages of this season at Camp Nou. However, following Pedri and Frenkie de Jong’s injury absence, the midfielder has been getting first-team action in recent months.

But, according to the report by Sport, Kessie could find himself on the periphery once again after Pedri and de Jong’s return. So, Barcelona are prepared to sell Kessie this summer to balance the books amid their financial difficulties.

The report further claims that Tottenham – who tried to purchase the 26-year-old back in January – are looking to reignite their interest in signing Kessie to strengthen their engine room this summer.

Kessie to Tottenham

However, Sport claims that acquiring the African’s service won’t be easy for Tottenham as Inter Milan are also keen on luring Kessie away from Camp Nou at the end of this season.

Kessie – valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt – has more than three years left in his current contract. So, Barcelona are in a strong position to demand a big fee if Spurs decide to formalise their interest.

Tottenham have been looking to strengthen their squad for next season and bolstering the engine room is seemingly on their agenda. They have been linked with several options ahead of the summer window with Kessie now emerging as a serious target.

Kessie can play multiple positions in the midfield. He is strong, quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to wriggle past the opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for the attackers, has an eye for scoring goals and is also excellent in taking penalties.

So, the Ivory Coast international would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham if they manage to persuade Kessie to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.