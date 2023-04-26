Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Lautaro Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer, as per the Italian outlet Interlive.it.

After moving to the Giuseppe Meazza back in 2018, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best forwards in Serie A over the last few years, helping his side in winning the Scudetto in 2021 and guiding the Nerazzurri to the Champions League semi-final this season.

The South American’s impressive displays for Inter have attracted the attention of several big Premier League clubs with Arsenal among those to have already registered their interest. However, Tottenham have now expressed their intention to sign the Argentine as well.

According to the report by Interlive.it, Tottenham have earmarked Martinez as an ideal option to replace Harry Kane – who has heavily been linked with a move away from the newly renovated White Hart Lane ahead of the summer window. So, the Lilywhites could make a move for the Argentinean if Kane leaves at the end of this season.

The report further claims that Inter don’t want to let their star man – who still has more than three years left in his current contract – leave this summer and are planning their future with the striker. But, if Tottenham or Arsenal submit an offer of around €80m [£71m] then they could consider selling.

Battle

So, it appears Tottenham will have to spend big to secure the Argentine’s signature should they opt to formalise their interest this summer. However, it has previously been reported that purchasing Martinez won’t be easy for Spurs as Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for him.

It has been suggested that Arsenal are looking to sign a proven goal-scorer to support Gabriel Jesus and they have seemingly identified Martinez as a serious option to strengthen their front line for next season.

The 25-year-old is technically sound, is excellent in link-up play, has an eye for long-range passing, possesses the poacher instinct and also works hard without possession.

Martinez is a highly talented player and could be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to get a deal done at the end of this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Tottenham opt to make a concrete approach to sign Martinez should they decide to bolster their front line during the off-season.