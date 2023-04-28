Barcelona ready to sell Tottenham target Franck Kessie

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Barcelona star Franck Kessie as the Blaugrana are prepared to cash-in on the Ivorian this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

It appears Spurs are looking to bolster the engine room for next season as they have been linked with a lot of midfield targets ahead of the summer window. Conor Gallagher, Joao Palhinha and James Ward-Prowse have been mentioned as potential options for Tottenham and along with them Kessie has also emerged as a serious target.

According to the report by Sport, Kessie has struggled to find regular game time after moving to Camp Nou at the beginning of this season so Barcelona are ready to cash-in on him to raise the funds to help Xavi in strengthening the squad for next term. Therefore, this would be a big boost for Tottenham if they try to lure the African to the newly renovated White Hart Lane during the off-season.

Kessie to Tottenham

Having just joined the club last summer, Kessie – valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three years left in his current contract. Barcelona are expected to demand a big fee to sell the midfielder in order to make the most profit out of this deal so Tottenham would need to splash the cash to land the 26-year-old at the end of this season.

Kessie can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can chip in with some important goals, is excellent in taking penalties and is efficient in defensive contributions as well.

Kessie is an extremely talented player and would be an excellent signing for Tottenham. In addition, The 26-year-old has already won the Serie A title during his time with AC Milan and is set to win La Liga with Barcelona this term.

So, he would bring the winning mentality to Tottenham if Kessie were to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer. However, it remains to be seen whether Spurs opt to formalise their interest should Barcelona eventually decide to sell the midfielder this summer.