Arsenal still interested in Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims the Gunners were among the Premier League sides in attendance to watch the 19-year-old in Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

Arsenal were first linked with a move for Fresneda in January but they couldn’t get a deal over the line, however, the highly-rated youngster has emerged as a potential transfer target this summer.

The North Londoners want to bolster their right-back options after Cedric Soares joined Fulham on loan for the rest of the season and he has been tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Soares has struggled to command a starting berth at Arsenal and this season he featured in only four games in all competitions before making the switch to Craven Cottage.

The right-back position is currently occupied by centre-back Ben White – who has impressed so far this season – and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The pair have made over 40 appearances for the Gunners but Tomiyasu has been plagued by injury issues.

Arteta would love to bring in a specialised right-back in order to bring balance to his team as he gradually builds a formidable squad to compete with the best clubs in the top-flight as well as in Europe.

Reinforcement

According to 90min, Arsenal will face stiff competition for Fresneda’s signature from fellow Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle, who are monitoring the situation.

The Spanish right-back has a release clause worth £26.5m (€30m) in his Valladolid contract, which could become the club’s record sale if any club decides to make such an offer.

Arteta is a huge admirer of Fresneda’s potential and ability to defend with maturity beyond his young age and 90min claims that the 41-year-old spoke with Fresneda in January about a move to North London. Fresneda praised Arteta in a recent interview conducted in Spain.

“I like Arteta a lot because I think he’s a great coach; I follow the European leagues and I think the work he’s doing with his club is fantastic,” Fresneda said.

Fresneda has racked up 20 appearances across all competitions for Real Valladolid this season and would be an exciting long-term signing for the Gunners.

Read more: Arsenal to revive interest in signing £44m South American