Tottenham keen to sign Dean Henderson

Tottenham are keen to sign goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the summer transfer window, as per The Daily Mail.

Henderson is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, and he is likely to leave in the summer. The 26-year-old goalkeeper is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest who are facing the prospect of relegation this season.

Football Insider reported last month that Henderson has been left frustrated with United’s treatment of him in recent years and accepts that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail claims that along with Henderson, Spurs are keen to sign Brentford’s David Raya as well.

Tottenham need to sign a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris this summer. The veteran goalkeeper is a club legend and he has a deal until 2024, but it’s high time the club look for a new keeper to replace him.

Complex situation

Henderson’s situation is really complex at the moment. Ideally Manchester United will be looking to hand David de Gea a new contract and sign another goalkeeper, which should allow Henderson to move elsewhere.

However, according to The Daily Mail, De Gea’s future is unclear. His current deal is set to expire at the end of this season and United are looking to reduce his £375,000-a-week wages next time around.

If De Gea leaves, the Red Devils are expected to sign a new keeper, and also in that case, they plan to keep Henderson as a back-up, as per The Mail.

It looks unlikely that Henderson will accept any role on the bench. He is a very good goalkeeper and will want to play for a club that will give him a regular starting role – be it Tottenham or elsewhere.

The problem for Spurs is that they are currently without a manager and it’s unclear about their transfer budget which could be severely hampered if they miss out on the top-four spot.