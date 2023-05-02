Arsenal considering bid for Marc Guehi

Arsenal are considering making a bid for Crystal Palace defender March Guehi in the summer transfer window, as per The Daily Mail.

The Gunners are looking to add depth and quality at the back this summer and they are “watching brief” on the Crystal Palace defender.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that the Gunners are following the centre-back and there’s nothing concrete yet. But Simon Jones of The Daily Mail says that Arsenal are actively looking to sign Guehi as they look to bring in support for William Saliba.

Moreover, Rob Holding’s contract is up next year, which means the Gunners may need to act now to find a replacement and Guehi would be a big upgrade.

The Daily Mail claims that it’s unclear what Palace’s asking price would be for their “classy” defender – who signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park when he joined the club in 2021.

Football Transfers reported last month that Palace are expected to demand around £60 million for the defender, although Roy Hodgson’s side are under no pressure to sell him.

Terrific addition

Guehi has been a key player for the Eagles and has played a big role this season. They are likely to stay in the Premier League and it won’t be easy to prise the defender away.

The Daily Mail says that Tottenham are also interested in signing him, but clearly, they have other major problems to sort out first and one of the being – appointing a manager.

Guehi has made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles this season, and he has proved to be a reliable defender. He is strong in tackles and making clearances, and has got a good passing range.

He has been capped three times by England and has a got a bright future ahead of him. It could be hard for him to reject Arsenal (the lure of Champions League football) if they come up with an offer, but it would be wise for him to stay at Palace to continue his development for at least another year.