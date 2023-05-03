Alexis Mac Allister tops Liverpool transfer list

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is ‘high on the list’ of Liverpool transfer targets ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to The Times.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the World Cup winner in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his midfield ahead of next season.

The newspaper claims Liverpool are set to bolster their midfield in the summer with key signings and Mac Allister has emerged as a serious transfer target.

The Merseysiders’ decided not to pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham at the end of the season because of the money involved, and they have now switched focus to other alternative options.

The England international had been linked with a move to Klopp’s side, however, it is believed that any move for the 19-year-old could cost well in excess of £100m and Real Madrid are in pole position to get a deal done.

Klopp would like to spend such an amount on bolstering his squad rather than spend on a single player this summer with midfield top of his priority. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner are expected to leave in the summer when their contracts expire, so Klopp will need to bring in reinforcement to augment his aging squad.

Quality signing

Mac Allister played a crucial role for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping the South American country clinch their third title by beating 2018 champions France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

He has become a fan favourite at Brighton since joining them from Argentinos Juniors in 2019. He has racked up 105 appearances, netted 18 times, and provided eight assists in the process.

This season, the South American has featured in 33 games and made 12 goal contributions as he helped the Seagulls reach the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in several seasons, however, they lost to Manchester United on penalties after a goalless draw.

According to the Times, Klopp is keen on getting his summer transfer business done early before they begin pre-season on July 8, therefore the club could make a move in the coming weeks in bid to beat off competition from other interested clubs.

The 24-year-old’s contract with Brighton will expire in 2025, while the club has the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months but a tempting offer could force the club into selling one of their prized assets.

Mac Allister is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt and would be an excellent signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

