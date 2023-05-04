Chelsea and Man Utd have more concrete interest in Osimhen

According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea and Manchester United have more concrete interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian has had a superb season with Napoli, scoring 26 goals and providing 5 assists from just 33 games.

His form has grabbed attention of top European sides and Plettenberg claims that Chelsea and Man United are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old during the upcoming transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the former Lille man but Plettenberg reports that the French champions are not the hottest option for the striker heading into the summer.

Top-class

United have had a wonderful campaign under manager Erik ten Hag and they are currently fourth in the table. They have almost qualified for the Champions League but still require a marquee striker.

Marcus Rashford has been their main scorer with 29 goals this campaign but the Englishman is primarily a left-winger. The Red Devils will be desperate to bring in a marksman with a consistent scoring record.

Osimhen could be the perfect solution for the Red Devils this summer but the club may need to pay a hefty transfer fee, considering Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been a tough negotiator.

De Laurentiis currently values the striker at £132 million and may not accept anything less in the next transfer window.

Alongside United, Chelsea are also keen on prising away the talented striker but they face a bigger challenge on their hands, given they may not be playing any form of European football in the next season.

The London giants have had a dreadful season altogether and they are languishing in the bottom half of the table in 12th with just 39 points. This has happened after spending £600 million since last summer.

Osimhen has revealed his ambition of playing in the Premier League at some point but he could give preference to United over Chelsea, who are lacking a clear strategy and are looking for another new manager.