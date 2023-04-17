Man Utd ‘definitely’ want to sign Chelsea target Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly keen on purchasing Chelsea target and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s untimely departure last year, United signed Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal from Burnley to add depth to their front line this winter. But, he is a stop-gap option for their striker issue and Erik ten Hag is seemingly looking to bring in a long-term solution.

So, it has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are planning to strengthen their attacking department by signing a new prolific goal-scorer at the end of this season.

They have been linked with a lot of strikers ahead of the summer window with Harry Kane being mentioned as their primary target, but, it has also been suggested that Osimhen is on United’s radar.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sheth has reported that Osimhen could move away in the summer and in that case, Man Utd would ‘definitely’ look to sign him.

But, the journalist also says that Man United purchasing Osimhen would depend on whether they were to be taken over by a rich owner before the summer transfer window.

Battle

Sheth said:

“Osimhen could be one of the big movers in the summer. United would definitely be interested because they want to fill that position. But again, as I mentioned before, that takeover and the finances within that club are going to hold a big key in whether they’d be able to get someone like Osimhen or not.”

However, it has previously been reported that signing Osimhen won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as English rivals Chelsea are also plotting a summer swoop for the Napoli ace and they are ‘confident’ of luring him to West London.

After spending more than £500m over the last two transfer windows, it has been suggested that the Blues will once again splash the cash this summer to strengthen their squad and adding a new frontman is reportedly their priority at the end of this season.

They have been linked with numerous striker targets ahead of the summer window with Osimhen emerging as a serious option.

The Nigerian has already showcased his talent during his time at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona over the last few years. So, he would certainly be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club manage to get this deal done.

However, it has previously been reported that Napoli want at least £132m to sell Osimhen – who still has more than two years left in his current contract. So, Man Utd and Chelsea will have to break the bank to purchase the 24-year-old if they opt to make a concrete approach to sign him this summer.