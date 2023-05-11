Arsenal and Liverpool battle for Moises Caicedo

Brighton are ready to consider offers for midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, as per 90min.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Brighton once again in the 2022-23 campaign, and he has been targeted by Arsenal, Liverpool, and the two Manchester clubs among others.

Brighton don’t want to become a selling club but 90min claims that the Seagulls believe every player has their price, and if the bidding war for Caicedo surpasses a certain number – around £80m – they would consider cashing-in.

Arsenal made an attempt to sign Caicedo in the January window but they had a bid of £70m rejected by Brighton. He has since penned a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027, with Brighton having the option to extend his deal for another year.

Brighton are set to lose Alexis Mac Allister in the summer window and ideally, they don’t want to lose Caicedo, too. But they have a chance here to recoup £150m for both players, and it would be seen as remarkable business, having signed the pair for just £11m combined.

Other options

This could be a special transfer window where midfielders are in high demand. Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice – who would cost in excess of £100m. If Rice becomes too expensive for them, the Gunners could turn their attention to Caicedo.

But it’s almost impossible for Arsenal to sign both Rice and Caicedo in a single transfer window.

Liverpool’s midfield situation has been well-documented. Jurgen Klopp needs at least two to three new faces in midfield and they are heavily keen to sign Mac Allister.

If the Reds manage to pull off a deal for the Argentine, it’s hard to see them moving for Caicedo as well. Furthermore, they have been strongly linked with the likes of Mason Mount, Mathues Nunes, and Ryan Gravenberch, so chances are high that they could either sign Mac Allister or Caicedo, not both.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting summer and it appears Caicedo will be one of the transfer saga’s over the coming months with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool vying for the South American’s signature.