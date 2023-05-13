[Teams] Man Utd vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to cement their top four place with a win over Wolves at Old Trafford this afternoon.

United head into the game sitting fourth in the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand, so the Red Devils will want to take this opportunity to widen the gap on their rivals.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that lost 1-0 to West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend. David de Gea was at fault for the goal but the Spaniard has kept his place between the sticks today.

Luke Shaw starts once again in defence for Man Utd but he moves to left-back as Raphael Varane is passed fit to return in the middle of defence. Tyrell Malacia drops to the bench with Victor Lindelof keeping his place at centre-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka retains his spot at right-back so Diogo Dalot has to settle for a place among the Man Utd subs.

Casemiro anchors the midfield in the holding role once again this afternoon and Christian Eriksen joins the Brazilian international in the middle of the park. Therefore, Fred remains among the substitutes today. Bruno Fernandes retains his place in attack and ten Hag will be looking to the Portuguese international to provide some creativity in the final third.

Marcus Rashford is ruled out for United but Anthony Martial is fit to start in attack as he replaces the England international. Antony keeps his place on the right flank while Jadon Sancho replaces Wout Weghorst.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial.

Subs: Butland, Dalot, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Garnacho, Elanga, Weghorst

Wolves

Bentley, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Neto, Cunha, Costa

Subs: Jose Sa, Collins, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Bueno