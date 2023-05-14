Arsenal could move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams

According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal are one of the clubs that could approach to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this summer.

The United States international joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer and he has been one of their best performers over the course of the campaign.

His progress has impressed several clubs and speaking to Givemesport, Jones believes Adams could leave Leeds if they are relegated from the top-flight.

The journalist added that the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United could be interested in signing him.

He said: “It’s also extremely hard to see how Leeds keep hold of Adams if they go down. There will be top Premier League clubs looking at him and I think there is actually something in the Newcastle and Arsenal rumours.”

Unlikely

Arsenal are currently in the pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice but a deal may not be straightforward due to the Hammers price tag of £100 million.

This could urge the Gunners to look at alternative options but we don’t see them entering the race to sign Adams this summer.

Adams has been one of the best tacklers in the division this season with an average of nearly 4 tackles per league game.

The USA star has also won 6 duels per outing but he also has some flaws which the Gunners could take into consideration.

The midfielder only has a pass accuracy of 82% while he has lost possession on more than 12 occasions per appearance.

With Arsenal set to embark on a much-awaited Champions League campaign, they would need someone better in the squad.

If Rice proves too expensive for them, they could return for the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Brighton refused a £70 million offer from Arsenal for him in January but could sell him for around £80 million this summer.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi could be another alternative. He has a £52 million release clause in his contract.