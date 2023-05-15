Tottenham plotting swoop for Southampton star Bazunu

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Southampton star Gavin Bazunu this summer, as per Football Insider.

Following Hugo Lloris’ disappointing campaign this season, it has been suggested that Spurs are looking to sign a new goalkeeper as a long-term successor for the Frenchman.

The North London club have already been linked with several options ahead of the summer window with Alex Meret, Mike Maignan and Dean Henderson being among them. But, Bazunu is now emerging as a serious target.

Following Southampton’s relegation, it is believed that the Saints will be forced to cash-in on some of their assets this summer. It appears Tottenham are planning to take advantage of this situation and sign Bazunu in a cut-price deal.

According to the report by Football Insider, despite Southampton’s struggle this term, Bazunu has enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign at Saint Mary’s Stadium and the youngster’s impressive displays have attracted the attention of big Premier League clubs such as Tottenham.

Bazunu to Tottenham

The report further claims that Tottenham have identified the Irishman as their primary target to strengthen their goalkeeping position so they could formalise their interest in signing Bazunu this summer and are hopeful that a deal can be done for a fee of around £15m.

Bazunu, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a modern-day goalkeeper – who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and also efficient in playing the sweeper-keeper role. The 21-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become an excellent goalkeeper going forward.

However, Bazunu is still very young and needs time to develop so, there is a question mark whether he is ready enough to take the next step in his career and play for a club like Tottenham.

Nevertheless, signing a talent like Bazunu for a fee of around £15m would be a shrewd business and Tottenham should not give up on an opportunity such as this one.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham decide to formalise their interest in signing Bazunu or shift focus to alternative targets to bolster their goalkeeper position at the end of this season.