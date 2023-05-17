Man Utd working on deal for Kim Min-jae

Manchester United have a “strong interest” in signing South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their defensive options in the summer, and have earmarked the Napoli defender as one of their prime targets.

It has been suggested that Kim Min-jae has already agreed a move to Old Trafford but the player’s representatives have shut down speculation, claiming the proposed transfer is not a finalised.

Romano claims that Man United cannot trigger his £40m release clause yet because it is only valid in early July. That’s why it’s not a done-deal scenario for United due to the player’s contract situation.

Manchester United have been working on this deal for a while and they have held conversations already. Newcastle United are also keen to sign the Serie A winner, but Napoli are ready to offer him a better deal with a high package, as per Romano.

Exodus

Erik ten Hag will be looking to add at least one quality defender in the summer, and Kim Min-jae would be an excellent addition. The 26-year-old has played a key role for Napoli this season, but he could be on his way out if the Red Devils come up with a tempting offer.

The Dutchman is likely to offload some of the fringe players at the club to make room for new additions. Romano claims that long-serving defender Phil Jones – who was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson – is certain to leave Old Trafford.

Likewise, Axel Tuanzebe will be on the market as well as a free agent and both players will now look at new opportunities elsewhere.

Eric Bailly – who is currently on loan at Marseille – doesn’t have any future under Ten Hag and he is likely to be sold after he returns to the club in the summer.

There are suggestions that United could also cash in on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof during the summer.

So, as it stands, Man United will look to free up the space for a new defender, and Kim Min-jae would be a superb signing if they could pull it off.