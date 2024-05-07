Man Utd to rival Liverpool for Gonzalo Inacio’s signature

Liverpool and Manchester United have both had subpar seasons. While Jurgen Klopp will end his reign without a second Premier League title, Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure amid United’s recent poor form which is likely to elude them of Champions League qualification.

Both clubs are planning major revolutions in the summer and are set to fight it out for Gonzalo Inacio’s signing from Sporting Lisbon, according to Football Transfers. The central defender has a release clause of £51 million and is expected to leave for greener pastures this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both opened talks and ‘enquired’ about signing the 22-year-old, but the report says they hope to negotiate a fee below his release clause with a deal comprising a fixed amount and various add-ons.

If Liverpool and Man Utd are both able to agree terms with Sporting, it will be down to Inacio to choose who to join, but it’s not yet clear which club he favours.

Liverpool negotiating

Liverpool’s newly recruited sporting director Michael Edwards is not making any changes to his transfer plans despite Jurgen Klopp’s departure this summer. Arne Slot is going to succeed the German but will need to work around the players that the board want to sign.

Levi Colwill is also on the Reds’ radar but Chelsea might make it ‘impossible’ for him to join a direct top six rival, Football Transfers further states. Although Liverpool may be willing to pay Inacio’s £51m release fee, they are still hoping to persuade Sporting to accept a lower fee.

Man Utd monitoring Branthwaite

As per the report, Manchester United are also keeping an eye on Jarrad Branthwaite, who is on Real Madrid’s radar, and is expected to have a sky-high asking price of £75 million. Everton are understood to be open to an offer of £65 million plus add-ons for the 21-year-old’s transfer but Inacio is still a cheaper alternative.

The Red Devils also want to sign a striker and right-back in the summer. Though Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s financial injection will aid Manchester United’s ambitious plans, how much they can realistically spend without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations is subject to their European qualification.