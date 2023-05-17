Tottenham linked with a move for Marseille star Guendouzi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Olympique Marseille star Matteo Guendouzi this summer, as per the French football expert Mohamed Toubache.

Having impressed for Lorient in Ligue 2, former Arsenal manager Unai Emery opted to sign the midfielder for the Gunners back in 2018. However, following Emery’s dismissal, Guendouzi’s time was cut-short at the North London club after falling out with new boss Mikel Arteta.

The 24-year-old joined Marseille on an initial loan deal back in 2021 before signing permanently the following year. After moving to the Stade Valedrome, the midfielder has managed to resurrect his career and has been displaying excellent performances in the French top-flight over the last two seasons.

Guendouzi’s eye-catching displays for Marseille have attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

Writing on Twitter, Toubache has reported that Tottenham are looking to strengthen their engine room this summer and are keen on signing Guendouzi.

Guendouzi to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Marseille are ready to cash-in on their star man and want £28m, including bonuses, to let the midfielder leave. So, Tottenham could manage to purchase Guendouzi for a reasonable fee if they decide to formalise their interest in the summer.

However, Toubache states that securing the Marseille star’s signature won’t be straightforward for Spurs as Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also eyeing a move for him.

Toubache wrote:

“Tottenham want Matteo Guendouzi. Newcastle didn’t let go but Aston Villa have 2 major advantages in the person of Unai Emery & Boubacar Kamara. Olympique de Marseille is hoping for 32M€ bonus included!!”

Guendouzi is a versatile midfielder – who can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also can chip in with some important goals.

The 24-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs opt to make a concrete approach to sign the former Arsenal man should he eventually ends up leaving the Stade Velodrome at the end of this season.