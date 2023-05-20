Man United and Spurs keen on signing Marc Guehi

According to French website Foot Mercato, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

The 22-year-old is currently in his second season at Palace where he has established himself as a regular starter. It is now reported by Foot Mercato that Palace won’t block his departure in the summer transfer window.

The same source claim that Man United and Spurs are keeping tabs on the defender. No price tag has been mentioned but the Daily Mail recently claimed that he could be sold for £50 million at the end of the season.

Talent

Guehi has been in good form for Palace this campaign. He has been ever-present for the London outfit in the Premier League.

In his 35 appearances, the centre-back has a pass accuracy of 85%. He has won 1.4 tackles and made 3.6 clearances per match.

His statistics are quite good after just two seasons in the English top-flight and he could secure a big-club move this summer.

United are on the hunt for a new central defender amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of club captain Harry Maguire.

Guehi could be considered as a long-term investment. He could start as a back-up before becoming a mainstay in the starting XI.

On the contrary, Spurs could guarantee him with regular minutes if they persist playing with a back three next season.

Cristian Romero has been their only bright spot in central defence this campaign and there is room for more quality.

Guehi could be a guaranteed starter for them but the big question mark is whether Spurs can afford the transfer fee.

While United are on course to qualify for the Champions League, Spurs may not be playing in Europe next season.

There could lead to a drastic difference in the overall revenue. United could be in an advantageous position to land Guehi.

The chance to play in the Champions League could be another driving factor to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.