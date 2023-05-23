Tottenham news: Emiliano Martinez to replace Hugo Lloris?

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could be one of the “strongest options” for Tottenham Hotspur if they look to sign a new keeper in the summer transfer window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The north London club are expected to replace veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris this summer, and they are exploring several options including David Raya of Brentford.

After a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, the Frenchman’s future is under serious doubt, and Martinez has been touted as a potential replacement having been linked with a move to North London in recent weeks.

Jones says that Martinez could emerge as a serious option for Tottenham in the summer transfer window as they need a player of a ‘very high level’ to replace Lloris.

Journalist Gaston Edul reported earlier this month that Martinez could leave Aston Villa in the summer transfer window. The TYC Sports journalist claimed that Chelsea and Manchester United could be interested in signing the former Arsenal keeper, but Spurs are slightly ahead of others in the race at the moment.

Football Insider also claimed that European heavyweights like Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on the 30-year-old, who would cost around £40m.

Jones doesn’t think that Fraser Forster could become the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, and that Martinez could be a solid signing for them. He told Give Me Sport:

“It’s too early to know how likely a move to Spurs is because of all the other complications around the sporting director and the manager and everything else, but of course he could be a good option.

“He’s one of the strongest options they could possibly look at if they were to sign a new goalkeeper, which it does look like they’re going to be doing. I don’t see [Fraser] Forster being number one, personally. If they want to replace Lloris, then they’re going to have to sign someone of a very high level.”

Superb addition

Martinez has established himself as a key player for Villa and he is arguably one of the finest keepers in the Premier League at the moment.

He was superb for Argentina in the World Cup held in Qatar and won the golden gloves in the tournament. Martinez joined Villa from Arsenal in 2020 and made over 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

While Martinez has been regular under Unai Emery, there are suggestions that he could be looking for a move in the summer window.

Martinez has a contract at Villa Park until 2027 and Spurs should be able to meet Villa’s asking price for the South American.

Lloris has been a great servant for Spurs, but he has become error-prone in recent years. It’s high time the club should look to replace him, and Martinez, someone who has got plenty of Premier League experience, could be an ideal candidate to replace him.