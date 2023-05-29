Man Utd ‘pushing’ to sign Chelsea target Ramos this summer

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea target and SL Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag has prioritised strengthening the front line in the upcoming transfer window. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of options over the last few months with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being suggested as primary targets but Ramos is reportedly on the United boss’ wish-list as well.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Portuguese capital this term, scoring 25 goals and registering four assists in 46 appearances in all competitions, playing a pivotal role in the Eagles’ league triumph.

So, it appears the youngster’s impressive displays for Benfica have caught the attention of several big Premier League clubs, including Man Utd and Chelsea.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti has said that Man Utd have been ‘pushing’ to sign Ramos this summer and Ten Hag has identified the Portuguese international as one of the key targets along with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic to bolster the attack.

Battle

Galetti said:

“Manchester United are pushing for Goncalo Ramos and currently consider him one of their main targets for attack, together with Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Harry Kane.”

However, it has previously been reported that Chelsea are also looking to reinforce their striker position this summer and have earmarked Ramos as a serious target. So, luring the 21-year-old away from the Estadio da Luz won’t be easy for United this summer.

It has been suggested that Ramos has a £104m release clause included in his current contract and Benfica don’t want to let their star man – who still has three years left in his current deal – leave unless the striker’s potential suitors such as Man Utd or Chelsea opt to trigger the option.

So, it seems United or the Blues will have to dig deep to get a deal done for Ramos if they decide to formalise their interest this summer.

Ramos is deemed one of the best young strikers in Europe at the moment so purchasing a talent like him would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd or Chelsea manage to lure the forward away from Benfica should they decide to formalise their interest in the upcoming transfer window.